Green and Healthy Homes Helpline rolls out in San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo is trying to help homeowners make their homes more environmentally friendly through a helpline designed to answer questions and provide resources.

"We have the community-wide goal of carbon neutrality by 2035," said Chris Read, Sustainability Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

He says the helpline was started at the beginning of the month to help with this larger goal by answering questions the community has been asking for a while.

"Over the last several years, we have received tons of questions about green buildings. The Green and Healthy Homes Helpline is being launched to be responsive so that folks can have an easy-to-access resource so they can have those questions answered," Read said.

Currently, the helpline is on a temporary rollout and will be available through the end of October.

"The Green and Healthy Homes Helpline answers questions people commonly have about electric appliances, solar battery storage, things like that, so they can learn more and then we can connect them with publicly-available resources so they can have support in planning their projects and accessing programs that can help pay for those projects," Read said.

After October, Read says the city will assess if the helpline was beneficial and decide whether to continue it.

Click here to schedule a call with the Green and Healthy Homes Helpline.

