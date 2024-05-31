Grizzly Youth Academy cadets donate 1K pounds of food to SLO Food Bank

Cadets from the Grizzly Youth Academy stopped by the SLO Food Bank on Thursday to drop off some donations.

The Grizzly Youth Academy is a partnership between the California National Guard and the Grizzly Challenge Charter School. Youth cadets between the ages of 16 and 18 years old not only get an education but learn the life skills and self-discipline necessary to succeed.

The cadets collected donations for the food bank from the community as part of a month-long project known as the "Legacy Project."

Last year, the academy donated about 800 pounds of food. This year, that total was more than 1,000 pounds.

"My mom didn't have that much food growing up, so like, when I saw that there was, like, a drive going on, I really got happy. And, you know, knowing that little kids now are going to have a bag to take home to provide for themselves and for their families," said Aylina Ramirez, Grizzly Youth Cadet.

