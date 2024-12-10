Grizzly Youth Academy cadets donate non-perishable foods to SLO Food Bank

Cadets and families of the Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis Obispo made a generous donation to the SLO Food Bank on Monday.

Ten members of their student council spent the morning unloading all the food from their bus, including non-perishable items and a whole lot of peanut butter.

They even made a friendly competition out of it.

"We got 359 pounds of peanut butter," said Carlos Alvarado, Grizzly Youth Academy Cadet. "We came together as an academy, but luckily, the girls did win. They've got the most peanut butter so later on today, they will be receiving, like, a pizza party as a reward."

"We're the only girl platoon and we are 66 girls and we brought most of the peanut butter," said Sylvia Marron, Grizzly Youth Academy Cadet.

They say it was nice to see people come together to make their food drive a success.

The cadets also got to tour the SLO Food Bank facility with the CEO.