Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of work for San Luis Obispo homeless housing site

A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of construction for the Welcome Home Village project in San Luis Obispo.

The 54-unit site located off of Bishop Street and Johnson Avenue is designed to offer both temporary and permanent housing for the homeless, specifically for those with encampments near the Bob Jones Trail area.

There will be 14 interim housing units, designed like a temporary shelter where people can stay for up to a year, and the other 40 units will be for permanent supportive housing.

Originally approved in May 2024, it was scaled back in January due to budget constraints.

The County has held some community meetings on the project for people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Parking and fire hazards are some of the concerns voiced by people in the community.

Those affiliated with the project have said some parking will be offered on-site with another 50 parking spots being leased at a nearby church.

Fire prevention information will also be passed along to people staying in the housing units so they are “well-informed,” project leaders stated at a previous community meeting.

There are two more meetings scheduled for people to attend and provide input.

The next input meeting will be Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Library. The final meeting will be a site tour in December, but a date has not yet been set.

San Luis Obispo County is receiving $13.35 million in Encampment Resolution Fund dollars from the state to pay for the project.

Construction was originally anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.