Guests can take down 'zombies' at Gladiator Paintball Park's Zombie Hunt

Gladiator Paintball Park will host its first two events of the Zombie Hunt series this weekend in San Luis Obispo.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday running from 7-10 p.m.

Additional sign-ups are available for the last two series events on Oct. 26 and 27.

A new path in the park has been crafted for the events this year. Organizers say each person participating will receive their own gellyball gun with balls that glow in the dark.

This year’s events boast two options of “fright level,” with a scarier option for those 8 years and older and a no-fright zone for those 5 years and older.

Organizers say S’mores, hot cocoa, and a bounce house will be available during the event’s bonfire.

Tickets cost $27.56 for roughly 30 minutes of "zombie hunting".

Officials at Gladiator Paintball Park encourage attendees to show up in Halloween attire and to wear athletic shoes that will allow them to maneuver about the course.

The event sells out yearly and is expected to see an even greater turnout this year, according to organizers.

Information about the 2024 Zombie Hunt can be found on the Gladiator Paintball Park's website.