Happy birthday Nana Mello! Mission Prep's oldest alum turns 100-years-old

Just off Broad Street in San Luis Obispo, half a block away from her alma mater, Mission Prep High School, Lucille “Nana” Mello prepared for her annual birthday song from the Mission Prep senior class.

“Not only do we get to see her as part of the community, but we get to celebrate her, She lives only a half a block away,” said family friend Laura Graham.

As the senior class poured onto the sidewalk in front of her home, Mello was wheeled out to the porch and greeted by the sounds of a traditional birthday song celebrating her 100th birthday.

She is the oldest living alum of Mission Prep.

“I can't describe how it feels," Mello said. "I never thought I'd live this long.”

Mello graduated from Mission Prep in 1942 with seven of her classmates. Since then, she has seen her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attend the Catholic prep school down the street from her home.

“Mission Prep means a lot to me and my Catholic education means more to me than I can ever be thankful for,” she said.

“My grandmother lived here and then my mom's living here so school's always been an integral part of our being here,” Mello's son, Bill Mello, added.

Before the celebration, Mello was able to recall certain stories that stood out to her over the years. Mello's father built the house off of Broad Street in the 1950s. She moved into it in the 1980s and has stayed there ever since.

“I started my life living on Broad Street and I'm ending my life on Broad Street,” she said.

Mello officially turns 100 on Friday and said she’s still as happy as ever seeing the community she’s grown up in recognize her and say 'hi' to her.