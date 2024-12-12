Watch Now
Have input on traffic safety in San Luis Obispo? City officials want to listen

Community members have been invited to help shape San Luis Obispo’s first-ever Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries in the city.

While the city’s Traffic Safety Program has reduced overall collisions by nearly 70% in the past two decades, officials say severe crashes that cause life-altering injuries or deaths require additional action.

City staff encourage residents to participate and weigh in on the draft plan at two upcoming public meetings and one online input opportunity.

Community members will have the chance to offer input in the following ways:

  1. In-person at the Active Transportation Committee (ATC) Meeting

    Dec. 12, 6 – 8 p.m. 
    City Hall, Council Hearing Room 
    990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo 

  1. By submitting comments on the city's Traffic Safety webpage before Jan. 15
  1. In-person at the City Council Meeting 
    March 18 starting at 5:30 p.m. 
    City Hall, Council Chamber 
    990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo 

Representatives say all comments submitted by Jan. 15 will be reviewed by city staff before the updated plan is presented to the City Council for final adoption.
Earlier this year, the city reportedly collected community input via an online input map, where people flagged locations where they have observed transportation safety or mobility concerns.

Officials say this input, which can be viewed on the City’s Vision Zero Input Map, helped inform the development of the Vision Zero Action Plan.

