Have unneeded items, excess trash? San Luis Obispo's clean-up week is here

The City of San Luis Obispo's bi-annual week-long clean-up event that allows residents to discard excess trash or large furniture began Monday.

It's called SLO Clean Up Week. From Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, residents can get rid of unwanted furniture and other bulky items at a discounted rate by scheduling a bulky-item pickup.

Residents will need to contact San Luis Garbage to schedule the pickup. You can find San Luis Garbage's contact page here.

Residents can also dispose of excess trash — up to six additional 32-gallon trash bags at no extra cost.

If you miss this week's clean-up event for any reason, there will be another in mid-October.

You can learn more on the city's webpage dedicated to the event.