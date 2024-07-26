'He was in extreme pain': Friend of hit-and-run victim sheds light on accident as police investigate

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident on South Higuera Street Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say two bicyclists were thrown to the ground after they were hit.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, two men, ages 73 and 87, were riding electric bicycles southbound near the 2800 block of South Higuera Street.

A white four-door sedan sideswiped the first bicycle and then hit the second one. The riders were both thrown to the ground.

Sharon Suitz says her husband is the 73-year-old bicyclist who saw the vehicle coming.

“They were riding single file,” said Sharon Suitz, Avila Beach resident. “They had their flashing lights on behind them. They had their helmets on and they were going approximately 12 miles an hour. But my husband saw out of the corner of his left side. He saw somebody swerve, kind of swiped him, and then hit our friend straight on.”

Suitz Says her husband tried to call for help but his phone didn't work.

Fortunately, a San Luis Obispo ambulance crew happened to be nearby and stopped to help.

“Then my husband tried to call 911 and was having difficulties, and he looked up and happened to see an ambulance going northbound on South Higuera," she said. "He just started yelling, and screaming, and waving his hands, and they turned around. They picked up our friend. They took him immediately to Sierra Vista.”

Suitz went to the ICU Tuesday night to see her friend and says he has a long recovery ahead.

“He's a very active [87-year-old],” said Suitz. “But he was in extreme pain. He has a broken clavicle, a left clavicle. He has a broken nose. He has broken other bones under his eyes. He has head trauma. It's going to be a long, long recovery for him.”

A worker in a nearby business in the area heard sirens.

“You don't really ever see that in SLO," said Jake Jackson, an Art’s Cyclery employee. "Then come to find out it was a biker that that got hit. Two bikers that got hit. Sad.”

Jackson says he's also had a near-miss on the busy stretch of road.

“Just the other day, I was riding on Higuera to work and got buzzed by a trailer,” said Jackson. “Cars need to give riders a good amount of space, maybe like two or three feet past what they think they would, and just be aware and be aware of their surroundings.”

Jackson tells KSBY it's important to use correct signals while you're riding to let cars know what you're doing.

“A lot of people, when they turn right, like to use their right hand,” said Jackson. “But if you're a driver coming on the left, you can't see my right hand, so making sure when they're turning right, going like this, left like this, and just being very clear with your signals and signaling early. Don't go last minute, especially on a lot of the bike lanes that cross to the left of the right turn lanes.”

Authorities with the San Luis Obispo Police Department are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about this case.

You can contact them at (805) 781-7312 and reference case number 240723046.