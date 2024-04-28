Heather Graham receives King Vidor Award at SLO International Film Festival

Actress and director, Heather Graham, was honored at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Saturday.

Graham received the King Vidor Award for Excellence in filmmaking.

After the official award ceremony and a sit-down interview with Graham, attendees watched the film, "Chosen Family," which Graham wrote, directed and starred in, at the Fremont Theatre.

Graham is best known for her roles in 1997's Boogie Nights, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and in 2009's The Hangover.

According to the Film Festival's website, Graham has expanded her profession and began writing, directing, and producing.

The 30th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival wraps up Tuesday, April 30th.