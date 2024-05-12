Here's how Mother's Day spending is looking locally for businesses and shoppers

Across the country, people are expected to spend billions of dollars less on Mother’s Day than they did last year, but how is it looking locally?

“So, there’s lot of moms out there. It’s our Superbowl week,” said Amanda Forsdizk, Shell Beach Floral Design owner.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending on Mother’s Day is expected to reach $33.5 billion. That is about $2.2 billion less than last year. For some restaurant owners, they said they are gearing up for Sunday.

“We are expecting to be super busy like every other year. It’s a great day. Everyone’s always in a good mood. We get to see a lot of our locals that stay home on the weekends which is really nice,” said Aubrey Pyle, Louisa’s Place restaurant owner.

The average amount someone is expected to spend on Mother’s Day is $254, down $20 from last year. “We got some of the more budget-friendly flowers, but they will still love them. They are very spring flavored,” said Kyle Nessen, a San Luis Obispo resident.

Consumer spending on flowers is expected to remain the same as last year. Shay Stewart said over the course of this week, his flower shop will do close to 200 deliveries.

“The excitement people get when they receive the flowers, arrangements or plants, it’s been really nice being out in the community brightening people’s days with these arrangements,” said Shay Stewart, Albert’s Florist co-owner.

Amanda Forsdizk said Mother’s Day is her shop’s biggest day of the year. “Yesterday we probably did about 70 deliveries, today we hope to do about the same and we’ve got at least 20 on Mother’s Day,” she said.

The National Retail Federation also expects the same number of Americans will celebrate Mother’s Day this year at 84%.

“We’re just going to keep it pretty fun and simple. We’re going to take Angus here to the park and we’re going to give my mom and grandma some nice flowers and we’re going to eat lunch and enjoy the afternoon,” Nessen said.

Although overall spending is expected to decline, an increase in money spent on special outings is expected. “She’s going to go to the spa and we’re going to buy her flowers for Mother’s Day,” said Jolene Nevitt, San Luis Obispo resident.