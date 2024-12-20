Here's how the SLO Transit bus service will change starting Monday

Starting Dec. 23, SLO Transit officials say bus services will change according to the agency's Winter/Holiday Break schedule.

The new schedule is set to run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, with academic service reportedly resuming on Jan. 6.

The following service hours reflect the Winter/Holiday Break schedule:



1A weekday service 6:15 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1B weekday service 6:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

2A weekday service 6:15 a.m. – 8:05 p.m.

2B weekday service 6:45 a.m. – 6:35 p.m.

3A weekday service 6:20 a.m. – 8:10 p.m.

3B weekday service 6:45 a.m. – 6:40 p.m.

4A weekday service 6 a.m. – 8:05 p.m.

4B weekday service 6:15 a.m. – 6:50 p.m.

Officials report that weekend service will be in effect on Dec. 24, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.

Weekend service routes and hours are as follows:



1A weekend service 8:15 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2A weekend service 8:15 a.m. – 8:05 p.m.

3A weekend service 8:20 a.m. – 8:10 p.m.

4A weekend service 8:15 a.m. – 8:05 p.m.

Representatives say there will be no service on Dec. 25.

SLO Transit encourages riders to plan ahead and download trip information on the SLO Transit App or online on the SLO Transit Rider Portal.

For more information on routes and schedules, community members can contact SLO Transit Dispatch by phone at (805) 541-2877 or online.