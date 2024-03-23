Watch Now
Here's what maintenance crews are doing on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo

Posted at 12:00 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 03:00:51-04

Residents traveling in the downtown San Luis Obispo area may notice road work on Monterey Street.

It's part of an extensive paving project started in 2023 — SLO in Motion is what Whitney Szentesi, the city's public communications manager, called it — aimed at improving the safety and accessibility of critical roadways.

638001292101370000.jpg
Artist's rendering of what Monterey Street will end up looking like.

Monterey Street from Santa Rosa to California will see select curb ramps upgraded to meet ADA standards and accessible on-street parking stalls will be added.

Travelers can also expect two new high-visibility pedestrian-bicycle crossings at the Monterey-Toro and Monterey-Pepper intersections plus green-backed sharrows so drivers know to share the road with bicyclists.

The city's website says to expect noise, traffic delays, odors, traffic detours and road closures during construction.

Other streets undergoing repairs and renovations include Johnson Avenue, Augusta Street, Orcutt Road, and Santa Barbara Avenue, among others.

