High-flying elite gymnasts take to the air during tumbling competition in SLO

Young athletes took to the air on Saturday afternoon in an impressive display of high-flying skills.

Central Coast Gymnastics in San Luis Obispo was the host of this year's annual SLO Flip Fest Trampoline & Tumbling Invitational.

Seven teams from across California and Nevada visited the gym to show off their gymnastics skills, with some elite athletes launching themselves nearly a dozen feet off the ground.

At the end of each category's performances, awards were given out to the best gymnasts.

“It's just a fun way to just compete and, like, meet new people from other places," Abby, a competitor at Saturday's event, told KSBY.

If you missed the action on Saturday, you still have another chance to watch the competition this weekend.

Other gymnasts will showcase their skills at the Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.