High school students build playhouses for local families in need

A group of high school girls joined Habitat for Humanity Friday to build four playhouses for local families in need.

The girls are part of the "Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Academy", a week-long program that introduces construction-related activities to the participants.

One student told KSBY she learned teamwork and cooperation while learning the building process.

"It's very heartwarming getting to know that all of these playhouses are going to good families who may have had some struggles," Grace Cleary, a San Luis Obispo High School senior, said. "It's also very fun getting to make these playhouses and learning all of the valuable skills that come along with it."

The playhouses are designed based on the interests of the four nominees.

The families are expected to receive the final product next week.

Click here to learn more about Habitat for Humanity's Playhouse Build program.