High school students showcase talents during 65th Fine Arts Awards Competition

Local students showcased their talents this weekend during a community event that has been running for over 60 years.

On Sunday afternoon, the Monday Club hosted its 64th annual Fine Arts Awards Competition in San Luis Obispo.

Talented teen musicians performed jazz and classical music on stage, and high school-aged artists had the opportunity to display their visual art inside the clubhouse.

The finalists competed for cash prizes of up to $1,500, which were all donated by community members.

Artist and Avila Beach resident Marylu Downing says the yearly event inspires teens to pursue their artistic talents.

“You have to complete the process by putting it out there and letting people see it. And so, for some of these people, this might be their first opportunity to actually show their work. And I think it encourages some of these kids to go ahead and continue on in the arts,” Downing said.

Organizers say the free annual event aims to recognize young excellence in classical music, jazz, and visual arts.