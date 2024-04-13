High schools celebrate completion of Measure D projects

Plaques were dedicated Friday at Morro Bay High School and San Luis Obispo High School commemorating the completion of Measure D projects.

The bond measure aimed to modernize and improve facilities across the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

Some of those projects included new tennis courts, a new pool, a new auto shop, gym, and career technical education centers.

District officials say the completion of the projects marks a significant milestone in fulfilling their commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure.

"We just completed all of the projects that we promised within budget, and we're proud of that, and so our students and our community members are benefiting from these facilities, and it's a real celebration for those things," said Dr. Eric Prater, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent.



"As a former San Luis Coastal Unified School District teacher and mom of two children who went through SLCUSD schools I am incredibly grateful that Measure D has come to completion," said Assemblymember Dawn Addis, (D) Morro Bay. "The opportunity these facilities upgrades provide for students, and the increased safety of school campuses is something for the community to be proud of." Measure D was passed by voters in 2014.