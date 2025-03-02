'High Stakes' robotics tournament draws in students from across the state

On the north side of the Cal Poly campus, the Advanced Technology Laboratory was buzzing on Saturday as people eagerly watched and took part in the VEX U "High Stakes" Robotics Tournament.

Over a dozen teams from across California and out of state entered their robots into the regional robot-building competition.

The creations had to perform a series of strength and mobility tests to earn a victory.

Timothy Hunter, a 4th-year mechanical engineering major on Cal Poly's Gear Slingers team, told KSBY that he felt excited to host the tournament at his home base.

"We have this beautiful campus that we're able to have a ton of space to host teams on. We have three full-field setups, one practice field, one skills field, and one qualification matches field. So, we're super happy to have all the teams coming here to host them for the competition," Hunter said.

The Cal Poly Gear Slingers team has already earned a spot at the VEX U Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Last year, they placed as one of the top two collegiate robotics teams in the world.