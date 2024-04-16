Homeless advocates march through San Luis Obispo opposing safe parking site closure

Several people marched from Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the Oklahoma safe parking site closure.

The temporary parking site is located in San Luis Obispo off Highway 1 near the sheriff's office.

A temporary restraining order to keep the site open will now expire at the end of April. That means the site will be closed as of May 1.

The Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo marched through town Monday in opposition to its impending closure, saying it will create challenges for those who utilize it.

This back and forth all started when the homeless union filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming housing officials failed to provide alternative housing, then filed for a restraining order to keep it open.

That restraining order has kept the parking site open for the time being. Those who marched Monday say the closure will ultimately push people further into homelessness.

"(We) go back on the street where they have all the ordinances that they put up. If you get three or four RVs parked in one spot, they come out and put a sign up. They've been doing it all over the county, and it's ridiculous," said David Richford, who lives at the safe parking site.

The safe parking site was implemented in October of 2021 as a temporary place for those experiencing homelessness to have a safe space to park and stay overnight.

County officials say out of the more than 115 people who have lived at the site, nearly 70 have successfully moved on to other housing solutions with the help of outreach services and case management provided by CAPSLO.

The county also created a relocation assistance program in October of last year in anticipation of the site's closure.

County officials previously told us the planned drawdown of the site had been public knowledge for more than a year and that clients have been offered ample assistance and resources in preparation for the transition.

County officials say there are still 10 people relying on the safe parking site.

When the extension was granted last, according to the paperwork, the judge said the court is "not likely" to extend the closure.

To learn more about the past steps taken to keep the site open, click here.