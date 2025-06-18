Homeless man arrested after allegedly trying to steal $1,700 of REI merchandise

A homeless man was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to steal $1,700 worth of merchandise from REI Co-Op, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

SLOPD says 62-year-old Robert Wendell, a transient resident of San Luis Obispo, attempted to steal merchandise from the store on Madonna Road by placing items into a bag.

When Wendell was confronted by store staff, authorities report that he abandoned the items and left the store.

According to SLOPD, officers found the suspect at a nearby bus stop on Madonna Road.

Wendell was reportedly arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary in the second degree. His bail was set at $110,000.

As of Wednesday morning, police said the 62-year-old was still in custody.

SLOPD reports that Tuesday's incident was not the first offense at this location.

Wendell was allegedly arrested for theft at the same REI Co-Op just five days earlier on June 12, and had also served six months in jail following an REI Co-Op burglary conviction from November 2024.