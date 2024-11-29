How long can you enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers?

Ready for round two of Thanksgiving dinner? Here’s what the USDA wants you to know to keep your leftovers safe and delicious!
Watch the clock:
- Make sure food was refrigerated at least two hours after it was served or risk the “danger zone” for bacteria growth.
- Most leftovers last up to four days in the fridge, so avoid eating Thanksgiving Day food past Monday, December 2.
- A tip from Taste of Home: leftover wine can last up to five days in the fridge.
Frozen food:
- Freeze leftovers within the 4-day window.
- They’re safe indefinitely but taste best within 2-6 months.
How to reheat:
- Heat all leftovers to 165°F (sauces should hit a rolling boil).
- Stir often if you choose to use the microwave, and check for cold spots.
For more tips, visit the USDA website.