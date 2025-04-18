How restaurants in downtown SLO are preparing to serve customers Easter weekend

Some local restaurants are preparing to serve a busy Easter weekend.

But will menu prices be up? KSBY News talked to community members about whether they will be dining out and what consumers like you can expect at restaurants.

“[On] weekends, we can see the busyness coming,” said Nicola Allegretta, Mistura Owner. “It will be busy for these two days.”

Allegretta says they will be closed on Easter Sunday, but they are hoping to seat between 150 to 200 guests Friday and Saturday night.

However, with the tariffs in place, he says the cost of their food wouldn’t change.

“We definitely see some cost of the food being impacted a little bit,” said Allegretta. “You know, we still stay in our parameters. We can stay within the food cost and labor cost. You know, on a certain level, we're not going to change anything.”

Nadia Francisco, the general manager at the Granada Hotel & Bistro, says they begin planning for each holiday at least 60 days prior.

KSBY News asked her if their menu prices will be up this Easter weekend.

“Not at the moment,” Francisco said. “We're trying to still keep everything prices reasonable and people can still come and enjoy dining with us and enjoying our great drinks.”

CJ’s BBQ Smokehouse is fairly new to the community and has been open for several months.

The owners also plan on being closed on Sunday, but are hoping for a large turnout this weekend.

“Well, because we have family style here we we're hoping that a lot of families and larger parties will be coming in to celebrate the Easter weekend together,” said Sharruss Humlicek, CJ’s BBQ Smokehouse co-owner.

Some community members told me dining out and the cost of food have gotten expensive.

“Whenever I go buy groceries, I am like shocked at my bill,” said Lauren Bowin, a San Luis Obispo resident. “it's one of the reasons why we are staying home and eating.”

“Probably just stay at home,” said Nikki Gall, a Cuersta College student.

While others tell me they have plans to dine out this weekend.

“Well, no friends and family up here,” said Chelsea Moore, a San Luis Obispo resident. “We moved here, so my boyfriend and I are probably going to go out to dinner somewhere, but that's about it. Things have been crazy for a while, but I haven't noticed any difference in the last two weeks."