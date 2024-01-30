How SLO's Buy Local Bonus program brought nearly $950,000 to local retailers in just 30 days

The City of San Luis Obispo partnered with the SLO Chamber of Commerce for a fourth year in a row to help incentivize local shopping and support small businesses with the Buy Local Bonus Program.

City officials say the program brought nearly $950,000 into local retailers in less than a month during the holiday season. The program ran from Nov. 24, 2023, to Dec. 24, 2023.

The nearly $950,000 generated this year amounted to a 21% increase over last year's numbers. In 2022, the program brought in $780,633.

The city invested $125,000 by purchasing $25 gift cards from various local businesses. The gift cards were then offered to shoppers as a reward for spending $100 or more supporting local retailers in the city.

“Buy Local Bonus helps support our local businesses,” said Molly Cano, economic development and tourism manager for the City of San Luis Obispo “Not only have we heard from our businesses here in San Luis Obispo that they love the program and they’re excited to see it return year and year again.”

An employee at Buen Dia told KSBY News the program had several benefits.

“We actually had a really good boost in sales during that time period,” said Kaitlyn Brunner, writer and sales associate at Buen Dia, a design agency on Higuera Street. “I think creating events that are directly supporting local businesses is a great decision.”

The CEO of Ambiance says the business didn’t see much of an impact last season.

“I personally didn’t see an impact from the program,” Kannyn January, CEO of Ambiance, a lifestyle and clothing boutique also on Higuera Street. “Although, I know a lot of my clients and friends did take advantage of the program. I think it was well received by the community.”

The city's buy local program partially overlapped with its 12 days of free parking promotion during the holiday season. It's unclear how that affected shopper turnout at retailers during this year's promotion.

January says the parking fees continue to steer some locals away from shopping downtown as the hourly rate currently costs $3.

“I think due to the parking problems that we have dealt whether it was user experience or the cost,” January said. “I don’t think it was a big enough draw with people already feeling very frustrated.”

However, there are some alternatives for free parking throughout the week.

“Here in the City of San Luis Obispo, our city council has returned to our one-hour free every day of the week in our parking structures, as well as parking free in the structure every single Sunday,” said Cano.

The fifth Buy Local Bonus Program is expected to return once again this upcoming fall.