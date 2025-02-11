How to prepare for the upcoming storm

The sun is shining, but as our meteorologists will tell you it won't be later this week. There are some things you should keep in mind, to prepare for what emergency managers are warning could be the biggest storm of the season so far.

"We've seen what happens when we have a lot of rain here, the flooding. We live in Los Osos and last year and the year before I mean we've had more rain in the past. So I think everyone needs to be aware, and ready," said Lori Duffy, a Los Osos resident.

Scott Milner from the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services says there are a few things you can do in the next day or two before the storm hits.

"Make sure your flashlights have good batteries on them, and check your generators and your pumps that they are working. And we usually recommend a 3 day supply of food for your family. And make sure you have a go bag ready to go in case if you live in an area prone to flooding," said Milner.

Later this week there are also strong winds in the forecast.

You can prepare with a little maintenance to the outside of your home as well.

"Make sure all your trees are trimmed if they might fall in hazardous wind. If you know of branches that are a little to big hanging over your house, now is a good time to get them trimmed," said Milner.

Milner adds that getting your rain gutters cleaned before the rain is also important.

A full list of what emergency supplies you should keep on hand, and other ways to prepare before a storm can be found at https://www.prepareslo.org/en/storms.aspx