How Trump's move to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide support line may have local impact

This week, the Trump administration decided to eliminate specialized suicide prevention support for LGBTQ+ youth who call the 988 Suicide& Crisis Lifeline.

Representatives with the Transitions-Mental Health Association told KSBY News that this resource will impact those seeking assistance.

According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGBTQ+ youth services, also known as the “press 3 option.”

The agency says this change will go into effect on July 17.

But according to The Trevor Project, they began providing crisis services to LGBTQ+ youth through the 988 lifeline in September 2022, allowing the youth to be connected with counselors trained specifically to assist callers up to age 25.

“I think that's pretty concerning to think about a resource that is specifically available for that population being cut," said Alavarez. "Because that just means there's going to be less support for kids who are in need and who are experiencing thoughts of suicide."

KSBY also spoke with the Transitions-Mental Health Association’s Central Coast Hotline program manager, Roberto Cuevea, who says the loss of this resource will affect LGBTQ+ youth in rural communities.

“I would imagine that rural areas are going to see a lot more LGBTQ people in crisis without feeling that emotional support," Cueva said, "and also just restricts general access to services like general mental health support as a result."

Both Cueva and Alvarez told me that they want the community to know that there are still resources available.

“It's just really a terrible thing in my opinion, and I fully support anyone who wants to use our hotline locally or also nationally,” said Cueva.

“Our local Central Coast Hotline is a great resource,” said Alvarez. “I think even just making the effort to check in with our friends, family members, [and] community members.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, THMA recommends contacting the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607.