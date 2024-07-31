How you can help 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies for local students

This year marks United Way of San Luis Obispo County's 16th annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser. It's taking place starting this Thursday at locations around the county, like Staples, Office Max, and Target.

"You'll be met at the doors by volunteers who have lists of what items we need donated," explained Liz Summer, United Way of San Luis Obispo County COO. "So a shopper can go in, pick up some of those items and then walk out. In the parking lot, there will be a school bus and we'll put those items into collection bins and then they'll go into the school bus and those will be driven over to the districts on Monday."

Summer says last year’s event brought in around $50,000 worth of school supplies for local children in need.

Amabel Price was one of the volunteers.

"It was an amazing event," Price said. "We were located at the Walmart in Paso Robles."

She saw the generosity of the community firsthand.

"A lot of backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, highlighters, all stuff that the kids really need," she said.

One teacher I spoke with from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District told me the donations help give students whose families may not be able to afford school supplies the opportunity to be able to start their school year off on the right track.

"It's a great thing that children get to show up on the first day of school and they have what they need," Summer said. "They have backpacks to carry things home, they have pencils, they have paper, and some of the basic needs that you have for learning."

Supplies are distributed to districts countywide.

"It's a good experience for the children who are donating, the parents who are donating, and it's really to help everyone start the school year with the tools they need," Summer said.

"When you see the yellow school buses Thursday through Sunday, don't be shy," said Ed Stettler, a volunteer. "Come out, grab a shopping list, and get some school supplies."

These are the drop-off sites across the Central Coast:

Arroyo Grande



Office Max (Aug. 2-4)

Atascadero

The Human Bean (July 25 – Aug. 1)

7835 El Camino Real

7835 El Camino Real Edward Jones, Financial Advr., Natali Sanchez (July 23 – Aug. 1)

7305 Morro Road, Suite 202

7305 Morro Road, Suite 202 Staples (Aug. 2-4)

Cambria

Cookie Crock Market (Aug. 2-4)

Grover Beach

Mechanics Bank (Aug. 2-4)

899 W. Grand Ave.

Morro Bay

The Human Bean (July 25 – Aug. 1)

839 Morro Bay Blvd.

Office Max (Aug. 2-4)

Paso Robles

Coast Southwest Surfactants (July 17 – Aug. 1)

3115 Propeller Drive

3115 Propeller Drive Target (Aug. 2-4)

Walmart (Aug. 1-4)

Pismo Beach

Mechanics Bank (Aug. 2-4)

865 N Oak Park Blvd.

San Luis Obispo

1st Capital Bank (July 26 – Aug. 2)

599 Higuera Street, Suite B

599 Higuera Street, Suite B City of SLO Parks & Rec / SLO Swim Center (July 22 – Aug. 4)

902 Southwood Drive

902 Southwood Drive Staples (Aug. 2-4)

Target (Aug. 2-4)

Templeton