Hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts from Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is helping make the holidays a little more cheerful for families during a toy and food distribution event in San Luis Obispo.

More than 600 local kids received gifts at Wednesday's event.

John Maya, one of the donation recipients, told KSBY what the work of the Salvation Army means to him.

"I love everybody here and I come back and provide my help for many months. That's what it's about. It's about helping people and no more homelessness," Maya said in tears.

Many of the items gifted Wednesday were from your donations to KSBY's Season of Hope Campaign.