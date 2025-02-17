Hundreds of rubber ducks filled San Luis Obispo creek on Sunday: Here's why

On Sunday, community members watched as the creek in Downtown San Luis Obispo was filled with hundreds of ducks— but not the kind with feathers.

The stream was the site of this year's 10th annual Ducky Derby fundraiser, organized by Cal Poly's Sigma Nu fraternity.

At the event, participants had the chance to purchase a rubber duck and enter it into the race. Those who owned the first nine ducks to cross the finish line were awarded several prizes, including San Franciso 49ers tickets and wireless headphones.

The fundraiser benefited Jack's Helping Hand, which is a non-profit that provides assistance and programs for local kids with cancer or special needs.

The fraternity raised $24,000 in donations last year.

At Sunday's event, organizers tell KSBY that they exceeded $28,000.

"We're so grateful to Sigma Nu and year after year, even with the new classes coming in, they have the same motivation, the same drive and desire," Leslie Orradre, a chairman and executive director at Jack's Helping Hand, said. "It's such fantastic philanthropy for this group of young men, and we're eternally grateful."

Organizers say Sigma Nu has raised more than $100,000 for Jack's Helping Hand over the last 10 years.