'I feel so blessed': Families receive Angel Tree donations at the SLO Salvation Army

Hundreds of families visited the San Luis Obispo Salvation Army on Friday to pick up Christmas gifts and food collected through Angel Tree and Season of Hope donations.

"I've been on the side these kids are on, and it's such a blessing to receive all those things," said Bryan Salomon Gaspar, Salvation Army volunteer.

He says he used to be one of the children on the Angel Tree, but for the past couple of years, he has been helping on the gift-giving side.

"I find it so fun, you know. It excites me like to be able to provide for these kids who sometimes don't have the opportunity to get toys on Christmas," Salomon Gaspar said.

A Salvation Army spokesperson in San Luis Obispo said that thanks to community help, they were able to provide gifts and food to almost 400 families.

"I was very excited to get a bike for my son. He is 6 years old, so this is going to be his first time riding one... It feels awesome, I feel so blessed," said local mother Jolene Romero.

Families apply to be sponsored and write down lists of wants and needs for their children.

The Salvation Army then fills those bags with items picked specifically for that family, including items donated to KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign.

The bag then gets handed over to the family to be taken home and put under the tree.

"For me as a mom, at the holidays especially, it's tough because you want your kids to feel special and you want them to get the joy that comes from opening presents and from having a belly full of food and this kind of experience makes that possible," said Laura Albers, who was picking up gifts for her "little sister" in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

In addition to the toys, families at pickup were also given a turkey and other food items, as well as the option to choose from bins of extra toys and necessities like clothing.

"It's very helpful to the families. It's very nice. It's so supportive. You can come get groceries and then to have this opportunity once a year, is very nice," Romero said.

"Whatever we have, you know, we give away for families for their Merry Christmas," said Capt. Juan Argumedo, Salvation Army.

