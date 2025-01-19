'I'm here to support women': Demonstration takes place in downtown SLO ahead of inauguration

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office on Monday, protests against the new administration are erupting across the nation.

One of this weekend's demonstrations happened in downtown San Luis Obispo, where crowds gathered for the Rally for the People event on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., protesters and speakers came together at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse to show their support for vulnerable communities and share action items.

One attendee told KSBY that today's event was about advocacy.

"I'm here to support women and to bring power back to women, and to show that there are many of us that are standing up against the new administration," Lee Perkins, an Atascadero resident, said.

Saturday's rally was organized by officials at the Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, who say the event aimed to fundraise and build support for San Luis Obispo's immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities.