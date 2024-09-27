Incarcerated students pursue college education through Cuesta College program

Cuesta College’s Rising Scholars program has been serving incarcerated community college students at the California Men’s Colony since 2015.

According to a Rising Scholars official at Cuesta College, the program is being funded by the California Promise Grant.

Students at the California Men’s Colony are offered two degree pathways, such as a Sociology Associate Degree for Transfer and an Associate in Arts Degree in Human Services.

Jovan McClenton is one of many students who went through an interview process to participate in the program.

“I couldn't contain myself because I feel like I come from humble beginnings and often feeling overlooked, feeling like there were other people that were more qualified than I and my name was called,” said McClenton. “I felt a duty to be the best student and to be the best representative of the program that I possibly could be.”

After being incarcerated for 30 years since he was 17, McClenton says there were no educational advancement opportunities available when he entered prison in the 1990s.

“There was a bit of desperation, a bit of despair, " said McClenton. "So, to have the opportunity to educate myself and to self-improve, to get on this journey, to prove my worth to society, to prove my work to myself — more importantly — it was a no-brainer."

After participating in the program, he’s already earned an Associate Degree in Behavioral Science and is on track to earn an Associate Degree for Transfer in Sociology.

“This experience right here, enriching my education, being a better human being, putting in the effort, putting in the work, showing that I am worthy of a second chance — I wouldn't change this experience for the world," he said. "My only regret, if I may, is how I came to prison. I regret that people were harmed. I regret that my family, as it existed then, was harmed. But the experience of prison probably saved my life.”

McClenton says that the program has become a brotherhood.

He met Prateek Bharvaba in the program and both have become mentors among their younger peers.

“To be able to sit at the foot of this individual and learn from him and other individuals that I've encountered in this community," said McClenton. "It's a brotherhood."

“I was looking at a kid that was 20 years ago who did not have these opportunities," said Bhargava. "And now us as mentors, us as rising scholars, go out into our facilities and promote the message."

Bhargava is going on his 21st year of being incarcerated and came to the California Men’s Colony in 2008.

He says he was chosen for the program last year and has recently earned an Associate Degree for Transfer in Sociology.

“What was missing as a youth for me was the lack of a growth mindset and having a growth mindset a continuous learning opportunity allowed me an insight into getting into the college program,” said Bhargava. “[It] gave me a chance that perhaps I can earn a degree and I can do better and be a better person.”

Both students mentioned how they plan to give back to the community in the future.

“Today's prisoner is tomorrow's neighbor and as I look forward to venturing out in our community, education in here will provide me a platform to not only value the folks that are around us," said Bhargava. "But most importantly also value myself."

“My goal is to be of service, whether it has been a drug addiction counselor, whether that's providing help at the local charity or whatever it may be, I feel I owe society a debt,” said McClenton.

Each student must complete their GED high school diploma before applying for the Rising Scholars program.

According to Cuesta College, since the start of the program in the fall of 2015, 355 Associate in Arts Degrees have been awarded to Cuesta students at the California Men’s Colony.