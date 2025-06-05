Independent movie "Totally Ghosted" filming at Madonna Inn

It's "lights, camera, action" at the Madonna Inn!

This week, crews are filming an independent movie titled Totally Ghosted at the landmark hotel through Friday.

Totally Ghosted is a romantic comedy that explores love, loss, and healing.

“We just have been so lucky to be so warmly welcomed by everybody at the Madonna Inn. It's not easy having a film crew when you're trying to run a business, and they've just been so wonderful, welcoming us and the community as well, ” said Matt Flanders, the director, producer, co-writer and lead actor in the film.

Flanders says he's aiming for the film to embody "magical realism," explaining that he wants it to feel fantastical and larger-than-life.

That led him and his crew to pick the Madonna Inn for a shooting site.

The Madonna Inn says nothing is closed at the moment, but plan on going with the flow as shooting continues.

Flanders expects the movie to be released in the next 12-to-18 months.

If you'd like to learn more about the movie Totally Ghosted, click here to check out their Instagram page.

