International film festival kicks off in San Luis Obispo: 'It's about celebrating'

The week-long San Luis Obispo International Film Festival officially kicked off Thursday evening. KSBY spoke with eager moviegoers and some of the creative minds behind this year's films at the 31st annual event.

"It's about celebrating," said Skye McLennan, the executive director of the film festival. "Really putting sometimes years into a project and finally sharing that with a larger audience."

Community members attending the festival enjoyed live music, food, and a reception on opening night before the first of over 100 films was screened over the next six days.

The opening night film, "DJ Ahmet," tells the story of a 15-year-old shepherd pursuing his love of music.

While the filmmakers for DJ Ahmet were unable to attend, KSBY spoke with another group whose film, "Over the Board," will be featured on Sunday.

"The goal, even though it’s a short film, was to give people the feeling of experiencing a complete story — a complete character arc, a journey with these characters, and an emotional journey," said Emiliano Bolado, "Over the Board" filmmaker. "Hopefully, at the end of that, getting them to feel something."

The filmmakers described their project as focusing on identical twin brothers and chess, with brotherhood as the main theme.

Festival attendees shared that supporting independent filmmakers is one of their primary motivations for attending.

"It's where our filmmakers come from," said San Luis Obispo resident Mary Qualls. "I'm finding the shorts pretty fascinating. They are very entertaining."

"I think small filmmakers have to take a lot of creative risks," Anton Sherbin, a San Luis Obispo resident. "They work with a lot of limitations and shoestring budgets, so it's always good to support those who operate within very hard constraints."

The filmmakers KSBY spoke with emphasized that, despite these challenges, film plays a crucial role in bringing people together.

"Film itself has such a communal aspect," said Bolado. "When we see stories that represent us, we feel seen. It creates a natural energy that unites people."

Festival organizers describe this event as truly unique.

"It’s just really special," McLennan. "I hear nothing but great things from filmmakers; they love to come here, spend time here, and really be a part of our community."

If you missed opening night, there’s still plenty to see in the coming days.

The festival runs through April 29 and includes Surf Nite on Friday, Community of Skate on Saturday, and more. You can see the full festival guide linked here.