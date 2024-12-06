Is tipping getting out of hand? Surveys reveal more people with a negative view of tipping

A recent survey suggests that customers are being asked and feeling obligated to tip service workers more now than ever before.

Nearly 70% of U.S. adults say tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago, according to a Pew Research study.

“I think it has gotten out of hand,” Lynsey Forsberg said.

Forsberg and friends get frozen yogurt weekly and are surprised every time they get asked for a tip at the end of their visit.

“They don't give you any samples, it's all self-serve, and at the end, there is the tipping screen and you feel obligated but at the same time you're doing it all yourself,” Forsberg said.

Roughly 66% of U.S. adults have a negative view about tipping, according to a Bankrate study.

“I had some initial reservations about tipping, particularly things you're being handed at the counter, but I've come around with the way that workers are paid and I don't think it's so bad to add the tip,” Matt Newman said.

For Kate Rempe, assistant manager at Lucy’s Coffee, she depends on customer's tips but has seen fewer customers tipping year after year.

“You could work an entire day and go home with $5,” Rempe said.

For Rempe, tips add up.

“Having a little bit of extra money is helpful,” she said.

It’s what helps pay her family’s bills.

“For example, our washer machine just broke and my husband’s transmission just broke as well,” Rempe said.

However, some of those who are doing the tipping say it’s too much pressure.

“It's awkward when you call in an order and go to pick it up. You should just be able to pay for it and pick it up and not have this extra stress on you like oh, are you going to tip us,” Mary Stapf said.

If President-elect Donald Trump is successful at eliminating taxes on tips as he has proposed, taxpayers would be able to claim a 100% deduction for tipped wages, according to Forbes.