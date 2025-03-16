'It was crowded': Thousands of students took to the streets of SLO to party early for St. Fratty’s Day

St Fratty’s Day is in full effect. Thousands of students took to the streets of San Luis Obispo to party early Saturday morning.

St Fratty’s Day is a yearly tradition for some local college students.

Partying in the streets of San Luis Obispo caused mass destruction last year to both the Cal Poly campus and the surrounding areas.

The university and City of San Luis Obispo teamed up this year in an effort to prevent the same scenario from happening again.

“Of course, there’s going to be partying, we’re at college, but I think it was pretty calm.,” said Jack McCleary, Cal Poly senior. "Compared to last year, they did a better job of controlling it."

To discourage students from partying early in the morning, Cal Poly planned a music festival on campus starting at 4 a.m.

“Once we got there, it was crowded like wall-to-wall people,” said Jack Popper, Cal Poly senior.

Following the five-hour event, Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier said there were two arrests and five medical transports.

For some students who were unable to go to the sold-out concert, they either stayed near campus or headed to bars downtown.

Shortly after opening at 8 a.m., downtown business Seeds saw the crowds dressed in green.

“Everyone is super fun,” said Amy Bryan, Seeds general manager. "Of course, a little tipsy people every now and then. But everyone is super sweet and respectful, so it was a great morning."

Bryan says their sales were up.

“We’re already up 13% from last year which is great,” said Bryan.

California Boulevard between Taft Street and the California Highway Patrol office near the Highway 101 off-ramp was closed until late morning.

Heavy police presence from both local and state agencies filled the area.

“This year you couldn’t go on the street it seemed like. It was much harder compared to last year,” McCleary said.