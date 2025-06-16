'It's a big day': Cal Poly graduates honored at commencement ceremony Sunday

This Father's Day, many dads are commemorating the occasion by celebrating Cal Poly's newest graduating class.

The university's commencement ceremonies wrapped up Sunday evening at Spanos Stadium, marking the graduation of a record-setting 6,821 students, according to Cal Poly officials.

Also graduating today was Victor Jerome Glover II— an experienced NASA astronaut and former Cal Poly student.

Glover received an honorary Doctor of Science during the College of Engineering Commencement Ceremony Sunday afternoon.

"In advance, I want to thank you all for being ambassadors of lifelong learning by doing," Glover said during a speech to the graduating class.

Graduating computer science students Mateen and Kendrick felt gratified by the commencement experience.

"For me, it's four years of hard work, so it's a lot of work paying off today. It all culminates today. I'm here with all my friends, and I have my family out in the crowd, too. So, it's a big day for us," Kendrick said.

"It's been a bittersweet ending. I'm going to miss Cal Poly so much, but I'm excited to start this new chapter in my life," Mateen said.

Cal Poly officials tell KSBY that more than 53,000 guests were expected to attend this weekend's commencement ceremonies.