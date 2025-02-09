'It’s so convenient': Cal Poly's VITA program is offering free tax services through mid-March

Tax season is in full swing, which means your W-2s may have arrived in the mail. To help with the filing process, Cal Poly is offering a free service to those who qualify.

“This program is VITA, which stands for volunteer income tax assistance, and it’s a way for Cal Poly accounting students to get hands-on experience helping community members prepare their tax returns,” said Courtney Ausman, a Cal Poly business student.

This free service has been offered at Cal Poly since 1992.

“We’ve been doing VITA for a long time,” Ausman said. "Since 2005, we’ve helped over 9,000 residents with their tax returns."

Students use their skills in what they call a learn-by-doing experience.

“You are helped by Cal Poly students preparing your taxes with the tax software, TaxSlayer,” Ausman said. "It is then reviewed by Cal Poly students and then reviewed by tax professionals and CPAs."

“It’s a project for them as well as furthering their education,” Norman Fleming, Nipomo resident said. "It allows us to get our taxes done. It’s a win-win on both sides."

The VITA program takes appointments by scheduling online or by walk-ins. Saturday’s tax service at the College of Business building saw some first-timers.

“I think it’s great these business students are helping us out, giving us this service,” said Jessenya Guerra, a Templeton High School teacher. "They are learning and I’m getting this service. It’s great."

Norman Fleming has been coming to get his taxes done at Cal Poly for the past five years.

“It’s so convenient, and they do such a great job," said Fleming. "They have always prepared it flawlessly. I can get in and get out. It’s a great opportunity for us."

However, the free service is only offered to anyone who makes under $70,000 a year.

For a full list of qualifications, you can visit Cal Poly’s VITA website.

“Our goal is to get people the largest tax refund they can,” Ausman said.

This free tax filing service will be held every Saturday until March 15 from 9:30 am to 2 p.m. at Cal Poly’s College of Business.

For more information about the VITA program, click here.