Judge does not impose maximum sentence for man who hit, killed SLO couple in 2022

It was an emotional day at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse Tuesday where a sentence of five years and four months was handed down to the man who hit and killed a San Luis Obispo couple and their dog who were out on a walk in November of 2022.

One at a time, “I am living every mother’s worst nightmare,” family members of Jennifer Besser and Matthew Chachere walked to the podium to give emotional statements in front of a packed courtroom. “I am broken. Losing Jen broke me.”

“Matt was my only son. No father has a plan for this.”

“Our lives were changed forever.”

Courtesy photo Jennifer Besser and Matthew Chachere died after being hit by a car in November 2022

The sentencing for Daniel Saliganpatricio comes after court documents say he was driving over 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone just off Broad Street, about half an hour after sunset on November 21, 2022, hitting and killing Besser, Chachere and their dog, Buddy.

At the time of the collision, officers did not know anyone had been hit.

The couple’s bodies were found more than a day later under heavy brush after family members reported them missing.

Linda Chachere, Matthew’s mother, spoke in court to Saliganpatricio about the light their son brought into this world.

“He cared for his family, friends, team, and coworkers in a genuine way,” she said. “The loss of his charming smile and his huge laugh and boundless sense of humor and positive attitude will leave a deep and profound void in our hearts and lives.”

Pati Blevins, Jennifer’s mother, recounts the night she got that dreaded call.

“November 23, I received a call that our kids were found, and they were gone,” she said. “I can't even describe that pain. Not my beautiful girl. It was just awful. She was funny, intelligent, articulate, beautiful, kind; she was a good person.”

Ernest Chachere is Matthew’s father and described his disdain toward losing his only son and his son’s longtime girlfriend.

“Matt, Jen, and Buddy were struck by your car with such force that they were catapulted into the air and landed in the creek below the bridge,” he said. “I cannot describe the horror I feel when imagining their bodies being violently flung through the air.”

Saliganpatricio pleaded guilty in February to gross vehicular manslaughter for the deaths. Before sentencing, he stood up, took a deep breath, and spoke to the family.

“I just want to express my deepest apologies and condolences to the Besser and Chachere families and friends. I know I can’t comprehend the pain and suffering you are all going through, and I know I can’t undo the tragedy that I have caused, as much as I wish every day that I could. For this, I want to say I’m sorry,” Saliganpatricio said.

He faced a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in prison, but SLO County Superior Court Judge Mike Frye said that with the lack of Saliganpatricio’s criminal history and the remorse he saw from him throughout the case, he did not impose the maximum term.

Some family members in court could be heard expressing their disappointment with the sentence.

At the end of the hearing, Saliganpatricio was handcuffed and taken into custody. He is expected back in court for a restitution hearing on June 25.

