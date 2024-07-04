Keeping pets safe for the Fourth of July

The 4th of July is a day of celebration for many people, but for your dogs, it can be pretty overwhelming.

"We usually start seeing it a few days before the Fourth of July holiday, people shooting off fireworks," said Eric Anderson, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services manager. "And then certainly on the holiday itself, those noises and the events associated with that can cause a lot of distress for our pets."

Anderson says one of their main concerns for the holiday is dogs getting out and running away.

He says many lost animals arrive at the shelter for about a week after the Fourth of July.

This year is Doug Smith's second Independence Day with his dog, who he says is more aware of the fireworks this year.

"I'm a little worried about it," said Smith. "I can see a difference this year, the few that are going off he jumps up each time."

If your dog does get out, Anderson suggests checking the animal services website.

"We have a list of all the animals that have been found around the county, both that have been brought into the shelter as well as the ones the public has found and is holding onto trying to reunite them with their owners. A lot of that information will be there and hopefully we can get people reunited that way. I'd also encourage them to walk through and look for their animal in our shelter."

Fireworks are not the only concern for pets this holiday. Anderson says the hot temperatures are also something to be aware of.

"If you feel uncomfortable, they'll feel uncomfortable too," he said.

Anderson suggests leaving them at home. If they can’t be inside, putting cooling pads or ice packs outside, or even frozen treats, can be helpful.

"Leave your animal at home, it doesn't want to be exposed to the heat. It's going to be much happier at home taking it easy," he said.

He also suggests limiting your time outside with pets during the hottest parts of the day and says it's important to be proactive, and start planning now.

There are many other things animal services suggests you can do to help keep your pet safe during the fireworks and the heat:

Heat safety tips:

1. Never leave pets in a vehicle

2. Keep pets hydrated

3. Provide shade

4. Limit Outdoor activities

5. Recognize signs of heatstroke

6. Offer cool treats

Independence Day safety tips:

1. Keep pets inside

2. Set off fireworks away from pets

3. Exercise pets beforehand

4. Close all windows and doors

5. Clean up fireworks

6. Update identification tags and microchips

