Kids enjoy fun under the sun during Children's Day in the Plaza

Local kids enjoyed some fun under the sun on Saturday in downtown San Luis Obispo, where several local organizations came together to host the Children's Day in the Plaza event.

Families took part in activities, watched performances, and enjoyed food in Mission Plaza while also getting information on community resources.

The event was organized by First 5 San Luis Obispo County and its partner agencies in celebration of Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Wiley, a young attendee at the event, told KSBY about his favorite part of the gathering.

“I really like the Cal Poly tractor over there. I think it's pretty cool. They say that it's 1500 horsepower," Wiley said.

Organizers with First 5 San Luis Obispo County are hosting lots of other family events throughout the month, including an egg hunt and a Dia Del Niño celebration.

You can find more information on those events by visiting the organization's community happenings webpage.