Kids get active at SLO Parks and Rec's 'September Scramble'

At Laguna Lake Park, the San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual September Scramble Family Adventure Course on Saturday.

Kids were encouraged to get muddy while racing through the course's climbing wall, hay bale hurdles, tunnels, net climbs, and balance beams.

City officials say the event serves as a way to get community members active during National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month.

"It's all been built by Parks and Rec. staff throughout the years, so every year we start to add on to it," Chris Woods, an event coordinator, said. "We have a koala crawl behind me, which, I'm an Aussie, so it's one of my favorites. You know, we have a new sandpit, and then we have the lovely finish line and everything behind us."

The city's Parks and Recreation Department has more events for families throughout the Fall season; you can visit the department's webpage for more details.

