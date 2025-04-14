Kids plant seeds, learn about trees at SLO Botanical Garden's free family day

Families enjoyed the clear skies on Sunday at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG), where organizers hosted a free family day filled with nature-themed activities.

During the garden's Guardians of the Green & Seed Swap event, kids learned more about seeds and trees by planting acorns, embarking on a scavenger hunt, and getting a special visit from the Lorax.

Officials from the California Native Plant Society also showed how native seeds are cultivated and harvested, sending families home with some seeds of their own.

Jordan Guzman, a 4th year Cal Poly student working at the garden on Sunday, told KSBY that she wanted the event to have a lasting impact on its attendees.

"We're hoping that, like, maybe they bring friends, or they come to the first family free day and want to become a member at the garden," Guzman said. "[We] have a bunch of different things happening at the garden for parents, kids, anyone that you could really think of."

Sunday's nature-focused event was part of SLOBG's "Free Day" series, which invites families to enjoy the site at no cost once a month.

You can learn more about next month's free day on the SLOBG website.