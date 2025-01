San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public's help in a dangerous vandalism case that happened earlier this month.

Police said a rock thrown by juveniles from the railroad tracks overpass on Tank Farm Road hit a car's windshield. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Kids were heard laughing from the overpass, police said, then walked south on Morning Glory Way.

Police ask those with information to contact Det. Koznek at (805) 594-8005.