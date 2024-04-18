Kompogas SLO celebrates five years of waste-to-energy initiative

Hitachi Zosen Inova's Kompogas SLO celebrates 5 year milestone of success in their waster diversion initiative.

To support California's legislative goals of diverting 75% of organics from landfills by 2025, global cleantech leader Hitachi Zosen Inova built the Kompogas plant in San Luis Obispo as a finance, design, build, own, operate model in cooperation with local waste hauler Waste Connections and the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority.

As one of the most advanced waste-to-energy facilities in the U.S., Kompogas celebrated with key speakers at the plant on Thursday. The facility was presented a Certificate of Recognition presented to HZI Managing Director Heath Jones on behalf of Assembly Member Dawn Addis

Jones spoke about HZÍ's plans to roll out more facilities like Kompogas SLO across the country after the success of this pilot project.

CalRecycle contributed $4 million to the project, making the Kompogas SLO facility part of California Climate Investments, and the California Energy Commission (CEC) also provided $4 million for development under the Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) Program.

According to a press release, SLO Community's food and agricultural waste diversion of more than 140,000 tons from landfills in 5 years has enabled Kompogas SLO to generate more than 11 million kWh to local grid and more than 33k tons in compost.

Here are Kompogas SLO's key statistics as at Dec 31, 2023:



Waste diverted in tons: 144,273

M3 of biogas produced: 10,200,350

Kwh to grid : 11,126,483

Compost produced in tons: 33,412

Liquid fertilizer in gallons: 6,512,934

Compost donations in tons: 800

Now HZI North America is gearing up to replicate this waste diversion initiative in communities across America.