Laguna Lake Dog Park is closing. The renovations will last months.

Laguna Lake Dog Park will be closed for revitalization beginning next week.

Construction on the park is expected to go through the spring of 2025.

Improvements will include fencing, ADA pathways, upgraded turf areas, mulch, and drainage, landscaping, and new play structures for dogs, and places for their humans to hang out.

KSBY caught up with some frequent visitors of the park to get their thoughts on the closure that will last through the spring of next year.

"I will really miss the park," said Roz Crews, who brings her dog out to the park regularly.

"I just like the vibe out here," said Robert Goldman, a regular visitor of the dog park.

The City of San Luis Obispo announced the Laguna Lake Dog Park will be closed for renovations beginning Sept. 16.

The renovation of the dog park was approved at the city council meeting Aug. 20.

The budget for the project is $1.5 million, which is funded by the San Luis Ranch Development Parkland In-Lieu Fund.

The money is from payments that were made as a part of San Luis Ranch Development specifically for work on Laguna Lake Park, instead of San Luis Ranch making a park space within the development.

Some people KSBY spoke to say they are sad the park will be closed for so long but are looking forward to the improvements.

"I'm really optimistic that it's going to turn out to be something really wonderful for the city," said Kathy Kimball, a regular visitor of the dog park.

"If they are going to improve it, great," said Alicia Nowicki, a frequent user of the dog park.

Others say the park is fine as is.

"I love it out here, and I kind of love it the way it is," said Goldman

The big concern for residents is where to take their dogs in the meantime.

"We've been talking about — are there other places we can meet?" said Kimball. "Because it's not just about the dogs; it's the people, it's the social aspect."

"It's a senior activity, too," said Goldman, "It's like a senior with dog activity, and I like the people. It's part of my life too. Coming here in the morning or the afternoon."

If you are a regular user of the park and need a new place to take your dog, here are a few of the local alternatives.

