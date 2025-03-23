Lego bricks spark creativity at annual Central Coast Junior Lego Challenge

Kids enjoyed the first weekend of spring letting their creativity flow at the Central Coast Junior Lego Challenge.

During the event on Saturday, children developed their Lego-building skills with individual challenges and team competitions.

Judges from Hearst Castle and the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art also gave out prizes to the best builders.

Organizers told KSBY that the annual Lego Challenge encourages kids to use their imaginations and work together.

"Their critical thinking skills, their problem-solving skills, their creativity— it's all mixed in. It hits, like, every manner of the way that our brain works, and it meets them at their level so they can build a creation," Betsi Ashby, the director of marketing at SLO Classical Academy, said.

Kids also enjoyed a Lego-themed bounce house and outdoor activities at the event.

This is the third year that SLO Classical Academy has hosted it.