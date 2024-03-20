Lineup for 30th annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival announced

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival announced the lineup for the upcoming festival.

Over 125 narrative features, short films, documentary features and shorts, music videos and more will be showcased at the festival.

Organizers said the festival will lead with the critically acclaimed Ghoslight for opening night and will wrap up the event with the Sundance comedy breakout Thelma for closing night.

The festival will also have the "SLO Film Fest’s famous Surf Nite, the popular Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, Cal Poly Short Cuts, Music Video Showcase, and a special 45th Anniversary presentation of the horror classic, Dawn of the Dead (1978)," according to the press release.

“We take immense pride in the fact that half of the films in competition showcase the creative talents of female-identifying or non-binary filmmakers, and also half of the films spotlight individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds," Skye McLennan, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Director, said. "We firmly advocate for the empowerment that arises when individuals seize control of their narratives believe in sharing these visions on the big screen.”

The 30th annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival will take place April 25 to 30, with an encore presentation in Paso Robles and virtually from May 1 to 5.