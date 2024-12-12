Local businesses teaming up to collect donations for non-profits Thursday

This giving season, some local businesses are teaming up to collect donations for non-profit organizations on the Central Coast.

The Big Give holiday donation collection is set to take place on Thursday evening in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Meathead Movers trucks will be parked at the Farmers Market from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as next to Open Air Flowers from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

"It's a collaboration between Downtown SLO, the San Luis Obispo Collection, Meathead Movers, Open Air Flowers, and then participating locations, like Junk Girls," Lisa Dietz, the owner of Open Air Flowers, told KSBY.

Organizers are asking for donations such as blankets, pillows, hygiene kits, and gift cards.

All proceeds will go toward the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center, as well as Lumina Alliance— an organization dedicated to helping survivors of sexual and domestic violence.