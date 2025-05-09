Local Catholics react to Pope Leo XIV

Local Catholics visited Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa following the announcement of a new pope Thursday morning.

"I didn't think that I would see an American pope ever in my lifetime," said Pat Murphy.

People in downtown San Luis Obispo said they were pleasantly surprised at the choice. Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo the 14th, is a Chicago native. He was brought to Rome by Pope Francis in 2023.

WATCH: Pope Leo XIV greets crowd outside the Vatican for the first time

Pope Leo XIV emerges at St. Peter's Basilica

"His name specifically, Leo the 14th, references a lot of things that [Pope] Francis stood for. We'd love to see a continuation of what Francis stood for. We are always so sad, and all very hopeful that this pope is going to be a unifying factor in the church and also continue the great work of Pope Francis," said Rosie Dominguez.

"He has an opportunity to bring humanity together, and isn't that what we all want?" Murphy said.

"He is an American by birth, but, and I'm sure he has family in Chicago, but he sees himself as a bishop, a shepherd to the entire world," said Bishop Daniel Garcia, Diocese of Monterey.