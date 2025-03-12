Local cheer program goes undefeated at Vegas nationals competition

A local gymnastics center had a successful weekend at a national competition in Las Vegas.

The Central Coast Elite Cheer program at Central Coast Gymastics in San Luis Obispo sent three teams to the Jamz Nationals competition, and all three won.

"I love when they see their successes come full circle and come to life," said Aly Wenzel, the cheer director for Central Coast Elite. "And how hard they work in the gym comes out on the floor, and they get to show that off. I am so proud of all three of our teams."

The youth level one team, the GI Janes, won their seven-team division.

The junior level two team, Knockout, also won their seven-team division and attained the second-highest score of all level two teams.

The senior level four team, C4, won their five-team division — all while scoring highest among the other competition.

Up next for Central Coast Gymnastics is the All-Star Cheer Super Nationals in Los Angeles on March 21-23. Two youth teams travel to Arizona and the senior teams go to Florida for The Summit.